Poster of Salzburger Festspiele: Der Messias
Poster of Salzburger Festspiele: Der Messias
Salzburger Festspiele: Der Messias

Synopsis

Director and artist Robert Wilson, known for his amazing images, presents a magnificent production of Handel's oratorio "Messiah" edited by W. A. Mozart. Mozart made this treatment of this popular Handel composition fifty years after its creation (1742), commissioned by Gottfried van Schwieten; he mostly reworked the woodwind orchestration and partially rewrote these fragments. Conductor Mark Minkowski is ideally able to combine the Baroque style with the tonal capabilities of an orchestra of the classical era, such as the Musicians of the Louvre.

Salzburger Festspiele: Der Messias - trailer
Salzburger Festspiele: Der Messias  trailer
Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 7 September 2025
Release date
7 September 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
Director
Robert Wilson
Cast
Elena Tsallagova
Vibke Lemkul
Richard Kroft
Hose Koka Losa
Cast and Crew

Stills

