Director and artist Robert Wilson, known for his amazing images, presents a magnificent production of Handel's oratorio "Messiah" edited by W. A. Mozart. Mozart made this treatment of this popular Handel composition fifty years after its creation (1742), commissioned by Gottfried van Schwieten; he mostly reworked the woodwind orchestration and partially rewrote these fragments. Conductor Mark Minkowski is ideally able to combine the Baroque style with the tonal capabilities of an orchestra of the classical era, such as the Musicians of the Louvre.