Tron 3

Tron 3

Tron: Ares
Synopsis

The third installment of Disney's 'Tron' franchise.
Tron 3 - trailer 2
Tron 3  trailer 2
Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia
9 October 2025 Australia
9 October 2025 Brazil
10 October 2025 Bulgaria
10 October 2025 Canada
17 October 2025 China
9 October 2025 Croatia o.A.
9 October 2025 Czechia
9 October 2025 Denmark
9 October 2025 Dominican Republic
8 October 2025 France
9 October 2025 Georgia PG-13
9 October 2025 Germany
10 October 2025 Great Britain
9 October 2025 Hong Kong
9 October 2025 Iceland Unrated
10 October 2025 India
8 October 2025 Indonesia
10 October 2025 Ireland 12A
9 October 2025 Israel
9 October 2025 Italy
10 October 2025 Japan
9 October 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
10 October 2025 Latvia N12
9 October 2025 Lebanon
10 October 2025 Lithuania N
9 October 2025 Malaysia
9 October 2025 Mexico
9 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
8 October 2025 Netherlands
8 October 2025 Philippines
10 October 2025 Poland 12
9 October 2025 Puerto Rico PG-13
10 October 2025 Romania
9 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
9 October 2025 Singapore
10 October 2025 South Africa
8 October 2025 South Korea
10 October 2025 Spain
8 October 2025 Switzerland
9 October 2025 Thailand
10 October 2025 Turkey
9 October 2025 UAE 18TC
10 October 2025 USA
9 October 2025 Ukraine
9 October 2025 Viet Nam
9 October 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Paradox, Sean Bailey Productions
Also known as
Tron: Ares, Tron 3, Трон: Арес, Tron, Trò Chơi Ảo Giác: Ares, Tronas: Arėjas, Trons: Arejs, ट्रोन 3, トロン：アレス, 创：战神, 創：戰神, 創戰紀：戰神降臨
Director
Joachim Roenning
Joachim Roenning
Cast
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
Cameron Monaghan
Cameron Monaghan
Greta Lee
Greta Lee
Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
