Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ennalum Ntaliya
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Ennalum Ntaliya
7.8

Ennalum Ntaliya

, 2023
Ennalum Ntaliya
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ennalum Ntaliya
7.8

Synopsis

It tells the story of a teen girl from a Muslim Family who falls in love with a boy from a Hindu family.

Cast

Suraj Venjaramoodu
Balu
Siddique
Karim
Sudheer Paravoor
Hydrose Thunjanparambil
Lena
Sulu
Gayathri Arun
Lakshmi
Meera Nandan
Salaam's Daughter
Amritha Menon
Ismi
Joskutty Jacob Kochuparambil
Vivek
Director Bash Mohammed
Writer Bash Mohammed, Sreekumaran Araykkal
Composer William Francis, Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023 Canada 14A
6 January 2023 India U
12 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Production Magic Frames
Also known as
Ennalum Ente Aliya, Love Jihad, Untitled Bash Mohammed Film

Film rating

7.8
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more