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7.8
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Films
Ennalum Ntaliya
7.8
Ennalum Ntaliya
, 2023
Ennalum Ntaliya
India / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
It tells the story of a teen girl from a Muslim Family who falls in love with a boy from a Hindu family.
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Cast
Suraj Venjaramoodu
Balu
Siddique
Karim
Sudheer Paravoor
Hydrose Thunjanparambil
Lena
Sulu
Gayathri Arun
Lakshmi
Meera Nandan
Salaam's Daughter
Amritha Menon
Ismi
Joskutty Jacob Kochuparambil
Vivek
Director
Bash Mohammed
Writer
Bash Mohammed
,
Sreekumaran Araykkal
Composer
William Francis
,
Shaan Rahman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023
Canada
14A
6 January 2023
India
U
12 January 2023
UAE
18TC
Production
Magic Frames
Also known as
Ennalum Ente Aliya, Love Jihad, Untitled Bash Mohammed Film
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 5 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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