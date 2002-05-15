Cast
Theresa Russell
Dr. Nancy Burnham
Lydie Denier
Diane Cafferty
Redmond Gleeson
Local Man
Daniel Quinn
Alan Stanton
Cast and Crew
Director
Jim Wynorski
Writer
Curtis Joseph, David Mason
Composer
Neal Acree
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
15 May 2002
Release date
|30 January 2003
|Germany
|
|
|15 May 2002
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Production
Cinetel Films, Crystal Sky Worldwide, VCL Communications
Also known as
Project Viper, Proyecto V.I.P.E.R., Gyilkos vipera, Il mutante, La mancha, O eisvoleas, Projekt rästik, Projekt V.I.P.E.R., Viper - Experiência Letal, Чужой, 食人火蜥蜴, Project V.I.P.E.R.