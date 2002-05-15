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Poster of Project Viper
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Project Viper
3.7

Project Viper

, 2001
Project Viper
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of Project Viper
3.7

Cast

Patrick Muldoon
Patrick Muldoon
Mike Connors
Theresa Russell
Dr. Nancy Burnham
Curtis Armstrong
Curtis Armstrong
Keach
Joe Avalon
Sgt. Tulley
John Beck
Simpkins
James Cromwell
MP 1
Tamara Davies
Sid Bream
Lydie Denier
Diane Cafferty
Redmond Gleeson
Local Man
Daniel Quinn
Alan Stanton
Director Jim Wynorski
Writer Curtis Joseph, David Mason
Composer Neal Acree
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 15 May 2002
Release date
30 January 2003 Germany
15 May 2002 USA
MPAA R
Production Cinetel Films, Crystal Sky Worldwide, VCL Communications
Also known as
Project Viper, Proyecto V.I.P.E.R., Gyilkos vipera, Il mutante, La mancha, O eisvoleas, Projekt rästik, Projekt V.I.P.E.R., Viper - Experiência Letal, Чужой, 食人火蜥蜴, Project V.I.P.E.R.

Film rating

3.7
Rate 15 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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