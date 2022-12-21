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Poster of Le tourbillon de la vie
6.7
Le tourbillon de la vie - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Le tourbillon de la vie
6.7

Le tourbillon de la vie

, 2022
Le tourbillon de la vie
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Le tourbillon de la vie
6.7
Le tourbillon de la vie - Dubbed trailer
Le tourbillon de la vie  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Paris 2052. Julia, 80 years old, had a fulfilled life. On her birthday, she reflects on the decisions and circumstances that could have led her on different paths. From the age of 17 to this day, her life was full of small but critical moments. Each was a turning point with dramatic consequences. What would have happened if she had forgotten her passport, chosen a different line at the store, driven the scooter this one time...? Is her life a succession of coincidences and accidents or a ready-made path?

Cast

Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge
Julia Schönberg
Rapha&#235;l Personnaz
Raphaël Personnaz
Paul Sorel
Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Anna Feynman
Grégory Gadebois
Grégory Gadebois
Pierre Feynman
Rapha&#235;l Personnaz
Raphaël Personnaz
Paul Sorel
Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Victor Massenet
Dylan Raffin
Dylan Raffin
Esther Garrel
Esther Garrel
Emilie
Sébastien Pouderoux
Sébastien Pouderoux
Gabriel Trauner
Natacha Kudritskaya
Doublure main Julia
Natacha Kudritskaya
Doublure main Julia
Aliocha Schneider
Aliocha Schneider
Nathan Giraud
Director Olivier Treiner
Writer Camille Treiner, Olivier Treiner
Composer Raphaël Treiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 21 December 2022
Release date
23 March 2023 Russia Arna Media
16 February 2023 Czechia 12+
21 December 2022 France TP
27 April 2023 Hungary
5 May 2023 Japan
24 May 2023 South Korea
18 August 2023 Spain
21 December 2022 Switzerland 10
22 December 2023 Taiwan
9 February 2023 Ukraine
Budget €0
Worldwide Gross $1,534,530
Production Wy Productions, Mars Films, SND Films
Also known as
Le tourbillon de la vie, Julia(S), Pequeñas casualidades, Čo by bolo, keby..., Destiny, Elu keerises, Julia, Julie, co by bylo kdyby..., Julliaui Insaeng-geugjang, Mi lett volna, ha..., Паралельні світи Джулії, Путешественница во времени, ジュリア(s), 茱莉亞四重奏

Film rating

6.7
Rate 17 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Le tourbillon de la vie - Dubbed trailer
Le tourbillon de la vie Dubbed trailer
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