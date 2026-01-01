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Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Death Stranding
Japan / Sci-Fi / 18+
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Filming locations
Director
Michael Sarnoski
,
Jordan Peele
Writer
Hideo Kojima
,
Michael Sarnoski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Production
A24, Hammerstone Studios, Kojima Productions
Also known as
Death Stranding, A Fronteira da Morte, Выход Смерти, デススト, デスストランディング, デス・ストランディング
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