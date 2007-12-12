Laughter, love and just a hint of magic make for THE PERFECT HOLIDAY, a fun-filled comedy romance starring Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, Charlie Murphy, Katt Williams, Faizon Love, Terrence Howard and Queen Latifah. All Nancy Taylor (Union) wants for Christmas is to meet a nice man. So when her little girl shares Mommy's wish with smitten shopping mall Santa, Benjamin Armstrong (Chestnut), he does his best to make her dream come true in this delightful holiday treat the entire family will enjoy!