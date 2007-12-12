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Poster of The Perfect Holiday
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Perfect Holiday
4.8

The Perfect Holiday

, 2007
The Perfect Holiday
USA / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Perfect Holiday
4.8

Synopsis

Laughter, love and just a hint of magic make for THE PERFECT HOLIDAY, a fun-filled comedy romance starring Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, Charlie Murphy, Katt Williams, Faizon Love, Terrence Howard and Queen Latifah. All Nancy Taylor (Union) wants for Christmas is to meet a nice man. So when her little girl shares Mommy's wish with smitten shopping mall Santa, Benjamin Armstrong (Chestnut), he does his best to make her dream come true in this delightful holiday treat the entire family will enjoy!

Cast

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Nancy
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut
Benjamin
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Mrs. Christmas
Jill Marie Jones
Jill Marie Jones
Robin
Faizon Love
Jamal
Charlie Murphy
J-Jizzy
Katt Williams
Katt Williams
Delicious
Rachel True
Rachel True
Brenda
Malik Hammond
John-John
Jeremy Gumbs
Mikey
Director Lance Rivera
Writer Lance Rivera, Marc Calixte, Nat Mauldin, Jeff Stein
Composer Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 12 December 2007
Release date
12 December 2007 USA PG
MPAA PG
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,812,781
Production Capital Arts Entertainment, Destination Films, Flavor Unit Entertainment
Also known as
The Perfect Holiday, Das perfekte Weihnachten, Férias Perfeitas, Hristougenniatiko doro, Idealne święta, Perfect Christmas, Télapu karácsonyra, Un nuovo marito per mamma, Vacanţa perfectă, Χριστουγεννιάτικο δώρο, Идеальное Рождество, Перфектната ваканция

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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