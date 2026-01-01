Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut
Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Cerritos, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
(2022)
7.9
Number One on the Call Sheet
(2025)
7.8
Kick-Ass 2
(2013)
Filmography
Watson
Drama, Detective
2025, USA
7.9
Number One on the Call Sheet
Documentary,
2025, USA
7.9
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2022, USA
6
Our Kind of People
Drama
2021, USA
5.4
Spell
Spell
Horror, Thriller
2020, USA
7
The Enemy Within
Drama, Thriller
2019, USA
7.4
All American
Drama, Sport
2018, USA
7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree