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Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut Morris Chestnut
Kinoafisha Persons Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Date of Birth
1 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Cerritos, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Best Man: The Final Chapters 7.9
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (2022)
Number One on the Call Sheet 7.9
Number One on the Call Sheet (2025)
Kick-Ass 2 7.8
Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Filmography

Watson
Watson
Drama, Detective 2025, USA
Number One on the Call Sheet 7.9
Number One on the Call Sheet
Documentary, 2025, USA
The Best Man: The Final Chapters 7.9
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2022, USA
Our Kind of People 6
Our Kind of People
Drama 2021, USA
Spell 5.4
Spell Spell
Horror, Thriller 2020, USA
The Enemy Within 7
The Enemy Within
Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
All American 7.4
All American
Drama, Sport 2018, USA
The Resident 7.7
The Resident
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
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