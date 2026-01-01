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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lance Rivera
Lance Rivera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Rivera
Lance Rivera
Lance Rivera
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
4.8
The Perfect Holiday
(2007)
3.8
The Cookout
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2007
2004
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
1
4.8
The Perfect Holiday
The Perfect Holiday
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, USA
3.8
The Cookout
The Cookout
Comedy
2004, USA
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