Poster of The Place of Another
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Place of Another

The Place of Another

La place d'une autre 18+
Synopsis

Nelie escaped a miserable existence by becoming a frontline nurse in 1914. One day, she takes the identity of Rose, a young woman from a good family, who dies in front of her. She presents herself in her place at Madame de Lengwil's house, to become the reader of this wealthy woman.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 17 February 2023
World premiere 7 August 2021
Release date
19 January 2022 France U
Budget €3,250,000
Worldwide Gross $267,356
Production 31 Juin Films, Arte France Cinéma, Pyramide Distribution
Also known as
La place d'une autre, Secret Name, Álnév, Gib mir Dein Leben, La sostituta, Mi identidad secreta, Na jej miejscu, Numele Secret, The Place of Another, Ukradené Jméno, Под чужим именем
Director
Aurélia Georges
Cast
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Sabine Azema
Sabine Azema
Maud Wyler
Laurent Poitrenaux
Laurent Poitrenaux
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
