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Les Brown
Les Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Les Brown
Les Brown
Les Brown
Date of Birth
29 June 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Turning Point
(1977)
6.6
Nijinsky
(1980)
Filmography
6.6
Nijinsky
Nijinsky
Biography, Drama, Music
1980, USA
7.1
The Turning Point
The Turning Point
Drama, Romantic
1977, USA
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