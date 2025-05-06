Mult v kino. Vypusk # 150, 2022
Russia / Animation / 18+
Director Olga Alifonova, Artur Allayarov, Elena Filippik, Aleksey Ignatov
Writer Oleg Berkov-Sinyukov, Evgeny Golovin, Vera Myakisheva, Mariya Parfenova
Animated film details
Country Russia
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $41,736
Also known as
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 150, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 150: Ты посмотри, если что
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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