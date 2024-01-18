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Poster of Freaky Tales
7.3
Freaky Tales - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Freaky Tales
7.3

Freaky Tales

, 2024
Freaky Tales
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Freaky Tales
7.3
Freaky Tales - Trailer
Freaky Tales  Trailer

Cast

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal
Clint
Dominique Thorne
Dominique Thorne
Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn
The Guy
Keir Gilchrist
Keir Gilchrist
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud
Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis
Sleepy Floyd
Too $hort
The Guy's Partner
Too $hort
The Guy's Partner
Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo
Tina
Jack Champion
Jack Champion
Lucid
Marteen
Kohlrabi
Zack Roberts
Nazi Bonehead
Director Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Writer Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Composer Raphael Saadiq
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 April 2025
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
4 April 2025 Canada
26 June 2025 Germany
18 April 2025 Great Britain 15
18 April 2025 Ireland 15A
26 June 2025 Spain 18
4 April 2025 USA R
Worldwide Gross $2,760
Production Entertainment One, MACRO, Gowanus Projections
Also known as
Freaky Tales, Histoires étranges, Keerulised lood, Tuhaf Hikâyeler, Дикие истории, Дикі історії

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 25 March 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Freaky Tales - Trailer
Freaky Tales Trailer
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