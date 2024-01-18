Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
24 April 2025
World premiere
18 January 2024
Release date
|4 April 2025
|Canada
|
|
|26 June 2025
|Germany
|
|
|18 April 2025
|Great Britain
|
|15
|18 April 2025
|Ireland
|
|15A
|26 June 2025
|Spain
|
|18
|4 April 2025
|USA
|
|R
Worldwide Gross
$2,760
Production
Entertainment One, MACRO, Gowanus Projections
Also known as
Freaky Tales, Histoires étranges, Keerulised lood, Tuhaf Hikâyeler, Дикие истории, Дикі історії