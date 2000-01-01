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Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo Ji-young Yoo
Kinoafisha Persons Ji-young Yoo

Ji-young Yoo

Ji-young Yoo

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Las guerreras k-pop 8.1
Las guerreras k-pop (2025)
Freaky Tales 7.3
Freaky Tales (2024)
Expats 6.2
Expats (2024)

Filmography

K-Pop Superstar: The Movie K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
Comedy, Music 2027, USA
Until Dawn 6.2
Until Dawn Until Dawn
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Las guerreras k-pop 8.1
Las guerreras k-pop KPop Demon Hunters
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Expats 6.2
Expats
Drama, 2024, USA
Freaky Tales 7.3
Freaky Tales Freaky Tales
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Sky Is Everywhere 5.9
The Sky Is Everywhere The Sky Is Everywhere
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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