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About
Filmography
Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Las guerreras k-pop
(2025)
7.3
Freaky Tales
(2024)
6.2
Expats
(2024)
Filmography
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
Comedy, Music
2027, USA
6.2
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Las guerreras k-pop
KPop Demon Hunters
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Expats
Drama,
2024, USA
7.3
Freaky Tales
Freaky Tales
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Sky Is Everywhere
The Sky Is Everywhere
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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