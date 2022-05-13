Menu
Synopsis

The year is 1985. Oliver, a boy with an overflowing imagination, moves with his family to the southernmost corner of Europe, just as Halley's Comet is about to pass by. These events will mark a before and after in the emotional life of Óliver, who will look to the stars for the solution to his problems in the new school, in the neighborhood and at home. To make matters worse, his grandfather, nicknamed "el majara" is encouraged to help him interpret the comet's message and take a step forward in his new Universe.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 February 2025
World premiere 13 May 2022
Release date
7 February 2025 Poland
13 May 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $31,263
Production Canal Sur Televisión, Claqueta, La, Crea SGR
Also known as
El universo de Óliver, Oliver's Universe, O Universo de Oliver, Oliveri universum, Olivers Universum, Wszechświat Oliviera
Director
Alexis Morante
Cast
Rubén Fulgencio
María Leon
María Leon
Salva Reina
Pedro Casablanc
Pedro Casablanc
Mara Guil
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
