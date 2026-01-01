María Leon

Menu
Date of Birth
14 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Close Your Eyes 7.2
Close Your Eyes (2023)
The Asunta Case 6.7
The Asunta Case (2024)
The Motive 6.5
The Motive (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Asunta Case 6.7
The Asunta Case
Drama, Crime 2024, Spain
El hijo zurdo 6.1
El hijo zurdo
Drama, Thriller 2023, Spain
Close Your Eyes 7.3
Close Your Eyes Cerrar los ojos
Drama 2023, Argentina / Spain
Oliver's Universe 6.3
Oliver's Universe El universo de Óliver
Adventure, Drama 2022, Spain
Stories Not to Be Told 6
Stories Not to Be Told Historias para no contar
Comedy 2022, Spain
The Motive 6.5
The Motive El autor
Comedy 2017, Spain
