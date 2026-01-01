Menu
María Leon
María Leon
María Leon
María Leon
María Leon
Date of Birth
14 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Close Your Eyes
(2023)
6.7
The Asunta Case
(2024)
6.5
The Motive
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Actress
6
6.7
The Asunta Case
Drama, Crime
2024, Spain
6.1
El hijo zurdo
Drama, Thriller
2023, Spain
7.3
Close Your Eyes
Cerrar los ojos
Drama
2023, Argentina / Spain
6.3
Oliver's Universe
El universo de Óliver
Adventure, Drama
2022, Spain
6
Stories Not to Be Told
Historias para no contar
Comedy
2022, Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
The Motive
El autor
Comedy
2017, Spain
