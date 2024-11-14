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Poster of The Alto Knights
6.8
The Alto Knights - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Alto Knights
6.8

The Alto Knights

, 2025
Alto Knights
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Alto Knights
6.8
The Alto Knights - Trailer
The Alto Knights  Trailer

Synopsis

Two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, vie for control of the city's streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Vito Genovese
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Bobbie Costello
Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci
Anna Genovese
Cosmo Jarvis
Cosmo Jarvis
Vincent Gigante
Wallace Langham
Michael Rispoli
Michael Rispoli
Albert Anastasia
Robert Uricola
Tony Bender
Frank Piccirillo
Richie Boiardo
Matt Servitto
Matt Servitto
George Wolf
Louis Mustillo
Joe Bonanno
Anthony J. Gallo
Tommy Lucchese
Director Barry Levinson
Writer Nicholas Pileggi
Composer David Fleming
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 April 2025
World premiere 14 November 2024
Release date
19 March 2025 Russia 18+
20 March 2025 Australia
20 March 2025 Brazil
21 March 2025 Canada
14 November 2024 Czechia
11 April 2025 Denmark
20 March 2025 Dominican Republic
21 March 2025 France
21 March 2025 Germany
21 March 2025 Great Britain 15
20 March 2025 Iceland Unrated
21 March 2025 Ireland 15A
27 March 2025 Israel
20 March 2025 Italy
21 March 2025 Lithuania
20 March 2025 Mexico B-15
20 March 2025 New Zealand
21 March 2025 Poland
20 March 2025 Portugal
20 March 2025 Puerto Rico R
21 March 2025 South Africa
21 March 2025 Spain
14 March 2025 Turkey
21 March 2025 USA
20 March 2025 Ukraine
20 March 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) R
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,225,566
Production Warner Bros., Domain Entertainment (II), Winkler Films
Also known as
The Alto Knights, The Alto Knights: Mafia y poder, Alto Knights, Les Alto Knights, Những Hiệp Sĩ Alto, The Alto Knights - I due volti del crimine, The Alto Knights - Máfia e Poder, Wise Guys, Лицарі Альто, Мудрые парни, Рицарите от Алто, 黑道中人

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 27 March 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Alto Knights - Trailer
The Alto Knights Trailer
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