Two of New York's most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, vie for control of the city's streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever.
|19 March 2025
|Russia
|18+
|20 March 2025
|Australia
|20 March 2025
|Brazil
|21 March 2025
|Canada
|14 November 2024
|Czechia
|11 April 2025
|Denmark
|20 March 2025
|Dominican Republic
|21 March 2025
|France
|21 March 2025
|Germany
|21 March 2025
|Great Britain
|15
|20 March 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|21 March 2025
|Ireland
|15A
|27 March 2025
|Israel
|20 March 2025
|Italy
|21 March 2025
|Lithuania
|20 March 2025
|Mexico
|B-15
|20 March 2025
|New Zealand
|21 March 2025
|Poland
|20 March 2025
|Portugal
|20 March 2025
|Puerto Rico
|R
|21 March 2025
|South Africa
|21 March 2025
|Spain
|14 March 2025
|Turkey
|21 March 2025
|USA
|20 March 2025
|Ukraine
|20 March 2025
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|R
This film was initially titled 'Wise Guys' — a name that nearly served as the title for Mafiaveljet (1990), although it was spelt 'Wiseguy'.