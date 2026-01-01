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Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci Kathrine Narducci
Kinoafisha Persons Kathrine Narducci

Kathrine Narducci

Kathrine Narducci

Date of Birth
22 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

A Bronx Tale 8.2
A Bronx Tale (1993)
Power 8.1
Power (2014)
The Irishman 7.9
The Irishman (2019)

Filmography

The Alto Knights 6.8
The Alto Knights Alto Knights
Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Capone 4.3
Capone Fonzo
Crime, Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Irishman 7.9
The Irishman The Irishman
Crime, Drama, Biography 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Bad Education 7
Bad Education Bad Education
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Cruise 5.6
Cruise Cruise
Drama, Romantic 2018, USA
American Dresser 5.3
American Dresser American Dresser
Action 2018, USA
The Wizard of Lies 6.7
The Wizard of Lies The Wizard of Lies
Biography, Crime, Drama 2017, USA
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