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Filmography
Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci
Date of Birth
22 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
A Bronx Tale
(1993)
8.1
Power
(2014)
7.9
The Irishman
(2019)
Filmography
6.8
The Alto Knights
Alto Knights
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
4.3
Capone
Fonzo
Crime, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Irishman
The Irishman
Crime, Drama, Biography
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7
Bad Education
Bad Education
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Cruise
Cruise
Drama, Romantic
2018, USA
5.3
American Dresser
American Dresser
Action
2018, USA
6.7
The Wizard of Lies
The Wizard of Lies
Biography, Crime, Drama
2017, USA
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