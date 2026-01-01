Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Zolotyye sosedi
4.1
Zolotyye sosedi
, 2022
Zolotyye sosedi
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
4.1
Cast
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Pyotr Petrovich
Liya Akhedzhakova
Stepanovna
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Valentina Ivanovna
Ivan Okhlobystin
Sergey Shnurov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Semyon Furman
Rudolf Furmanov
Olga Khokhlova
Anvar Libabov
Vladelets komnaty
Anastasiya Lifanova
Sveta
Anastasiya Melnikova
Rieltor
Director
Stanislav Mareyev
,
Fedor Popov
Writer
Stanislav Mareyev
,
Aleksandr Yezhevskiy
Composer
Sergey Shnurov
,
Konstantin Shustarev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
Worldwide Gross
$38,196
Production
ANO Cinematography Center, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zolotyye sosedi, Золотые соседи
More
Film rating
4.1
Rate
12
votes
4.2
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree