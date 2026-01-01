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Poster of Zolotyye sosedi
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Zolotyye sosedi
4.1

Zolotyye sosedi

, 2022
Zolotyye sosedi
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Zolotyye sosedi
4.1

Cast

Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Pyotr Petrovich
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Stepanovna
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Valentina Ivanovna
Ivan Okhlobystin
Ivan Okhlobystin
Sergey Shnurov
Sergey Shnurov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Semyon Furman
Rudolf Furmanov
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Anvar Libabov
Anvar Libabov
Vladelets komnaty
Anastasiya Lifanova
Anastasiya Lifanova
Sveta
Anastasiya Melnikova
Anastasiya Melnikova
Rieltor
Director Stanislav Mareyev, Fedor Popov
Writer Stanislav Mareyev, Aleksandr Yezhevskiy
Composer Sergey Shnurov, Konstantin Shustarev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $38,196
Production ANO Cinematography Center, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zolotyye sosedi, Золотые соседи

Film rating

4.1
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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