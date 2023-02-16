Menu
18+
Romantic
Sneg, sestra i rosomakha
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 March 2023
World premiere
16 February 2023
Release date
16 February 2023
Russia
ПРОвзгляд
Worldwide Gross
$10,991
Production
Frut Taym
Also known as
Sneg, sestra i rosomakha, Snow, sister and wolverine, Снег, сестра и росомаха
Director
Roman Mihaylov
Cast
Fyodor Lavrov
Ekaterina Starateleva
Kirill Poluhin
Yuliya Marchenko
Alena Kuchkova
5.9
IMDb
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
