Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Ptashenchuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Ptashenchuk
Aleksandr Ptashenchuk
Date of Birth
22 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
0.0
Modnyy sindikat
(2022)
0.0
Triada
(2019)
0.0
Sestry
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Reality-TV
Year
All
2022
2019
2014
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
4
Modnyy sindikat
Comedy
2022, Russia
Sestry
Comedy
2022, Russia
Triada
Drama, Comedy
2019, Russia
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Reality-TV
2014, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree