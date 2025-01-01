Menu
Aleksandr Ptashenchuk

Aleksandr Ptashenchuk

Date of Birth
22 August 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Modnyy sindikat 0.0
Modnyy sindikat (2022)
Triada 0.0
Triada (2019)
Sestry 0.0
Sestry (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 TV Shows 4 Actor 4
Modnyy sindikat
Modnyy sindikat
Comedy 2022, Russia
Sestry
Sestry
Comedy 2022, Russia
Triada
Triada
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Odnazhdy v Rossii
Reality-TV 2014, Russia
