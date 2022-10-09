Menu
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 October 2022
World premiere 9 October 2022
Release date
9 October 2022 Brazil 18
MPAA R
Production Warner Bros. Animation, Midway Games
Also known as
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, Mortal Kombat Legends: ciega de nieve, Légendes Mortal Kombat: Snow Blind, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cegueira Glacial, Mortal Kombat Legends: Schneeblind, Mortal Kombat Legends: スノーブラインド, Легенды Мортал Комбат: Снежная слепота, मौत का संग्राम महापुरूष: स्नो ब्लाइंड, 真人快打：雪盲
Director
Rick Morales
Cast
David Wenham
David Wenham
Yuri Lowenthal
Yuri Lowenthal
Debra Wilson
Debra Wilson
Keston John
Keston John
Keith Silverstein
Keith Silverstein
Cast and Crew
