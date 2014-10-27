Menu
Russian
Poster of LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered

LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 23 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 31 October 2017
World premiere 27 October 2014
Release date
27 October 2014 USA
Production DC Entertainment, SN Studios, The LEGO Group
Also known as
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Batman Be-Leaguered, LEGO DC Comics: Batman asediado, Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered, Batman Be-Leaguered, Batman i Liga Sprawiedliwości, Lego Batman: Ligába csalva, Lego DC: Batman e a Liga da Justiça, Lego Бетмен: Ліга Справедливості, LEGO Бэтмен: В осаде, LEGO: Justice league vs Bizzarro league, 樂高DC超級英雄：蝙蝠俠-麻煩重重
Director
Rick Morales
Cast and Crew
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Quotes
Batman The disappearance of the monuments and the Justice League were just framework crimes, like 2 slices of bread on an evil sandwich. And the bologna in the center of that sandwich is me. The mastermind behind this sandwich must be hiding at the last place I ever want to go: the Hall of Justice.
