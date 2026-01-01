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Filmography
Mirai Moriyama
Mirai Moriyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirai Moriyama
Mirai Moriyama
Mirai Moriyama
Date of Birth
20 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.5
Inu-oh
(2021)
7.0
Rage
(2016)
6.9
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time
(2019)
Filmography
6.4
Ghost Cat Anzu
Ghost Cat Anzu
Animation, Anime
2024, France / Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
Great Absence
Oinaru fuzai
Drama
2023, Japan
7.5
Inu-oh
Inu-oh
Animation, Fantasy, Music, Anime
2021, Japan / China
Watch trailer
6.9
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time
The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time
Drama
2019, Kazakhstan / Japan
7
Rage
Ikari
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2016, Japan
6.9
One Million Yen Girl
Hyakuman-en to nigamushi onna
Drama
2008, Japan
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