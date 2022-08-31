Menu
Poster of 10 жылдык 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 10 жылдык 2

10 жылдык 2

10 жылдык 2 18+
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
31 August 2022 Kyrgyzstan
Director
Temirlan Erkinov
Erlan Abdraimov
Cast
Altynbek Kazakbaev
Adilet Aziev
Sultan Kurbanaliev
Ulukbek Tөlөmүshev
Cast and Crew
10 жылдык 0.0
10 жылдык (2022)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
