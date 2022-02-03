Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 10 жылдык
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 10 жылдык

10 жылдык

10 жылдык 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
10 жылдык - trailer
10 жылдык  trailer
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 3 February 2022
Release date
3 February 2022 Kyrgyzstan 12+
Director
Radik Eshimov
Temirlan Erkinov
Cast
Ulubek Chynaliev
Tattybubu Sadyrbekova
Alinur Abdykalykov
Ayzat Askarbekova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for 10 жылдык
10 жылдык 2 0.0
10 жылдык 2 (2022)
BayKush 0.0
BayKush (2022)
0.0
Plan B (2016)
Курьер 0.0
Курьер (2022)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
10 жылдык - trailer
10 жылдык Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more