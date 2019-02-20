Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Рейтинги
8.0
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Tõde ja õigus
Tõde ja õigus
Tõde ja õigus
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Estonia
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
20 February 2021
World premiere
20 February 2019
Release date
15 October 2020
Brazil
29 August 2020
China
22 February 2019
Estonia
27 February 2020
India
6 January 2020
USA
Budget
€2,514,000
Production
Allfilm
Also known as
Tõde ja õigus, Truth and Justice, Hakikat ve Adalet, Igazság és jog, Patiesība un taisnība, Prawda i sprawiedliwość, Verdad y justicia, Verdade e Justiça, Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit, Истина и справедливост, 真相与正义, 真相與正義
Director
Tanel Toom
Cast
Priit Loog
Ester Kuntu
Maiken Schmidt
Indrek Sammul
Marika Vaarik
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tõde ja õigus
6.9
Apteeker Melchior. Viirastus
(2022)
7.6
Kalev
(2022)
7.0
Melchior the Apothecary
(2022)
5.8
Kids of the Night
(2021)
6.9
O2
(2020)
5.9
Johannes Pääsukese tõeline elu
(2019)
6.9
Chasing Unicorns
(2019)
6.6
The Polar Boy
(2016)
6.6
The Days That Confused
(2016)
7.1
The Fencer
(2015)
6.0
Must Alpinist
(2015)
7.6
In the Crosswind
(2014)
Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Andres
[praying the God, repeatedly]
Change my son into a girl, and all the other sons you have wanted to give me, just let my Krõõt live!
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree