2 posters
Country Estonia
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 20 February 2021
World premiere 20 February 2019
Release date
15 October 2020 Brazil
29 August 2020 China
22 February 2019 Estonia
27 February 2020 India
6 January 2020 USA
Budget €2,514,000
Production Allfilm
Also known as
Tõde ja õigus, Truth and Justice, Hakikat ve Adalet, Igazság és jog, Patiesība un taisnība, Prawda i sprawiedliwość, Verdad y justicia, Verdade e Justiça, Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit, Истина и справедливост, 真相与正义, 真相與正義
Director
Tanel Toom
Tanel Toom
Cast
Priit Loog
Ester Kuntu
Maiken Schmidt
Indrek Sammul
Marika Vaarik
Quotes
Andres [praying the God, repeatedly] Change my son into a girl, and all the other sons you have wanted to give me, just let my Krõõt live!
Stills
