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Poster of Perfect Loot
Perfect Loot - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Perfect Loot

Perfect Loot

, 2021
Perfect Loot
Russia / Short, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Perfect Loot
Perfect Loot - Trailer
Perfect Loot  Trailer

Cast

Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Tolia
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Marina
Jean Daniel
Jean Daniel
Svetlana Akunevich
Svetlana Akunevich
Director Anatoly Tarabrin
Writer Svetlana Akunevich, Mikhail Toguzov
Composer Aleksey Karpov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2021
Budget $30
Production Dream Visions
Also known as
Perfect Loot

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Perfect Loot - Trailer
Perfect Loot Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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