Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mistakes of Love
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mistakes of Love

Mistakes of Love

Mistakes of Love 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2012
Director
Mariya Mozhar
Cast
Anna Nevskaya
Anna Nevskaya
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Irina Medvedeva
Irina Medvedeva
Roman Kuznechenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mistakes of Love
Stavka na lyubov 4.6
Stavka na lyubov (2015)
Odnoklassnitsy. #Novyypovorot 4.4
Odnoklassnitsy. #Novyypovorot (2017)
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie 5.9
Artek. Bolshoe puteshestvie (2022)
Love 5.3
Love (2021)
Chestnyy razvod 5.2
Chestnyy razvod (2021)
Trudnosti vyzhivaniya 4.2
Trudnosti vyzhivaniya (2019)
Goroskop na udachu 4.4
Goroskop na udachu (2015)
30 svidaniy 5.0
30 svidaniy (2015)
Udacha naprokat 4.4
Udacha naprokat (2012)
Lyubov i monstry 4.1
Lyubov i monstry (2021)
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo 5.2
Syurpriz dlya lyubimogo (2014)
Odnoy levoy 4.2
Odnoy levoy (2015)

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more