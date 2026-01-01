Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Test'-drajv
Test'-drajv
, 2021
Test'-drajv
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Erken Gubashev
Vladislav Bukatkin
Malika Baygubenova
Rinat Doshibekov
Malika Bajgubenova
Vlad Bukatkin
Yerzhan Zhamankulov
Director
Askar Shafi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2021
Also known as
Test'-drajv, Тесть-драйв
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Test'-drajv
Dzhohan
Comedy
2022, Kazakhstan
0.0
Dolzhnik
Comedy, Crime
2022, Kazakhstan
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree