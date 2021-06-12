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Poster of India Sweets and Spices
6.0
Kinoafisha Films India Sweets and Spices
6.0

India Sweets and Spices

, 2021
India Sweets and Spices
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of India Sweets and Spices
6.0

Cast

Manisha Koirala
Sheila Kapur
Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain
Ranjit Kapur
Ashley Nicole Blake
Maiya Boyd
Sophia Taylor Ali
Sophia Taylor Ali
Alia Kapur
Deepti Gupta
Bhairavi Dutta
Rish Shah
Varun Dutta
Anita Kalathara
Neha Bhatia
Rakesh Gosain
Premal
Kiah Alexandria Clingman
Catherine
Melanie Kiran
Laxmi
Christina Burdette
Mindy
Director Geeta Malik
Writer Geeta Malik
Composer Ceiri Torjussen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 June 2022
World premiere 12 June 2021
Release date
3 February 2022 Australia M
19 November 2021 Canada
21 October 2022 Great Britain 12A
19 November 2021 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $331,328
Production Artina Films, Madison Wells, SK Global
Also known as
India Sweets and Spices, Hindistan Tatlıları ve Baharatları, Índia Agridoce, Słodko-ostro, Индийские каникулы, Dolci e spezie dall'Indina, Dinner with Friends

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 5 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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