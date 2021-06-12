Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
10 June 2022
World premiere
12 June 2021
Release date
|3 February 2022
|Australia
|
|M
|19 November 2021
|Canada
|
|
|21 October 2022
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|19 November 2021
|USA
|
|PG-13
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$331,328
Production
Artina Films, Madison Wells, SK Global
Also known as
India Sweets and Spices, Hindistan Tatlıları ve Baharatları, Índia Agridoce, Słodko-ostro, Индийские каникулы, Dolci e spezie dall'Indina, Dinner with Friends