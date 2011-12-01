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Poster of Identical
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Identical
3.3

Identical

, 2011
Identical
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Identical
3.3

Cast

Emily Baldoni
Emily Baldoni
Shelly Worth
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Yaakov Washington
Jonathan Togo
Rich Washington
Jonathan Togo
Rich Washington
Aaron Refvem
Rich Washington
Aaron Refvem
Rich Washington
Meredith Zinner
Rebecca Washington
Kelly Baugher
Carla
Danny Alexander
Sgt. Reese
Bob Adrian
Officer Al
Michael Devine
Desk Officer
Maino
Poet #1
Director Daniel Bollag, Seo Mutarevic
Writer Daniel Bollag, Yumiko Bollag
Composer Michael Mollo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 December 2011
Release date
1 December 2011 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production Land Of The Free, Washington Sq. Production
Also known as
Identical, Blood Brothers

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Identical
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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