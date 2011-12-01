Cast
Jonathan Togo
Rich Washington
Jonathan Togo
Rich Washington
Aaron Refvem
Rich Washington
Aaron Refvem
Rich Washington
Meredith Zinner
Rebecca Washington
Danny Alexander
Sgt. Reese
Cast and Crew
Director
Daniel Bollag, Seo Mutarevic
Writer
Daniel Bollag, Yumiko Bollag
Composer
Michael Mollo
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 December 2011
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Land Of The Free, Washington Sq. Production
Also known as
Identical, Blood Brothers