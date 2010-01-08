Menu
Synopsis

A recently paroled ex-con who has trouble adjusting to the wacky normalcy of life outside of prison. He has spent the last three years behind bars after getting caught committing a crime and taking the rap for his much more dangerous pal.
Crazy on the Outside - trailer
Crazy on the Outside  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 8 January 2010
Release date
8 January 2010 Russia 16+
13 April 2010 Denmark
18 January 2010 Greece
8 January 2010 Kazakhstan
8 January 2010 USA
8 January 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $88,335
Production Boxing Cat Films, Boxing Cat Entertainment
Also known as
Crazy on the Outside, Mi loca familia, Enlouquecendo com a Liberdade, Kívülről őrült, Kleine Lügen auf Bewährung, Louco com a Liberdade, Luđe nego u zatvoru, Nor na zunaj, Pamišelis laisveje, Ricomincio da zero, Wariat na wolności, Да полудееш извън затвора, Сумасшедший на воле
Director
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Cast
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Carrie-Anne Moss
Carrie-Anne Moss
Cast and Crew
