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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Model
6.8
Model
, 2022
Model
Russia / Thriller, Drama / 18+
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6.8
Model
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Igor Zhizhikin
Ekaterina Guseva
Anna Doynikova
Svetlana Efremova
Ilia Volok
Nelson Arrieta Jr.
Brian Bell
Dmitri S. Boudrine
Eric Ligocki
Rhiana Meri
Natalia Rodriguez
Alejandro Saenz
Director
Olga Land
Writer
Dmitry Golovin
,
Olga Land
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
2 June 2022
Release date
2 June 2022
Russia
Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross
$29,707
Production
Da Films, Ogon Film Studio
Also known as
Model, Hollywood Dream, Модель
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
14
votes
6.9
IMDb
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