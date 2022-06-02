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Poster of Model
6.8
Model - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Model
6.8

Model

, 2022
Model
Russia / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Model
6.8
Model - Trailer
Model  Trailer

Cast

Igor Zhizhikin
Igor Zhizhikin
Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva
Anna Doynikova
Anna Doynikova
Svetlana Efremova
Svetlana Efremova
Ilia Volok
Ilia Volok
Nelson Arrieta Jr.
Brian Bell
Dmitri S. Boudrine
Eric Ligocki
Rhiana Meri
Natalia Rodriguez
Alejandro Saenz
Director Olga Land
Writer Dmitry Golovin, Olga Land
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 2 June 2022
Release date
2 June 2022 Russia Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross $29,707
Production Da Films, Ogon Film Studio
Also known as
Model, Hollywood Dream, Модель

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
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Model - Trailer
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