Cast
Erica Carroll
Joan Marian
Kwesi Ameyaw
Federal Agent
Michael J Rogers
Mark Bennett
Mitchell Kummen
Teen Lucas
Eric Breker
EOD Officer #2
Josh Blacker
Bartender #1
Cast and Crew
Director
Stephen Reynolds
Writer
Michael Finch, Adam Rodin
Composer
Nathan Whitehead
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
19 January 2017
World premiere
20 August 2016
Release date
|20 August 2016
|Australia
|
|MA15+
|20 September 2016
|USA
|
|R
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$28,184
Production
WWE Studios
Also known as
Interrogation, A kihallgatás, Ameaça Explosiva, Analyzer, Interrogation - Colpo esplosivo, Interrogation - Deine Zeit läuft ab!, Interrogation: Explosões em Cadeia, Śmiertelne przesłuchanie, Ülekuulamine, Μάχη με τον χρόνο, Допит, Допрос, Разпит, アナライザー, Interrogatorio