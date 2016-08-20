Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Interrogation
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Interrogation
4.9

Interrogation

, 2016
Interrogation
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Interrogation
4.9

Cast

Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland
Lucas Nolan
Julia Benson
Sara Ward
Patrick Sabongui
Vasti
C.J. Perry
C.J. Perry
Becky
Erica Carroll
Joan Marian
Kevin McNulty
Eli Reed
Kwesi Ameyaw
Federal Agent
Michael J Rogers
Mark Bennett
Mitchell Kummen
Teen Lucas
Eric Breker
EOD Officer #2
Josh Blacker
Bartender #1
Fraser Corbett
Cop
Director Stephen Reynolds
Writer Michael Finch, Adam Rodin
Composer Nathan Whitehead
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 19 January 2017
World premiere 20 August 2016
Release date
20 August 2016 Australia MA15+
20 September 2016 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $28,184
Production WWE Studios
Also known as
Interrogation, A kihallgatás, Ameaça Explosiva, Analyzer, Interrogation - Colpo esplosivo, Interrogation - Deine Zeit läuft ab!, Interrogation: Explosões em Cadeia, Śmiertelne przesłuchanie, Ülekuulamine, Μάχη με τον χρόνο, Допит, Допрос, Разпит, アナライザー, Interrogatorio

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 25 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Interrogation

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown
12 Rounds 3: Lockdown Action, Thriller, Crime
2015, USA
5.0
Cold Pursuit
Cold Pursuit Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain
6.0
Inconceivable
Inconceivable Thriller, Drama
2017, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Countdown
Countdown Action, Crime, Mystery
2016, USA
4.0
The Assignment
The Assignment Thriller, Action
2016, USA / Canada / France
4.0
Eliminators
Eliminators Action, Thriller
2016, Great Britain / Mexico / USA
5.0
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded
12 Rounds 2: Reloaded Thriller, Adventure, Action
2013, USA
5.0
Empire State
Empire State Drama
2013, USA
5.0
The Condemned
The Condemned Thriller, Crime, Action
2007, USA
6.0
Drone
Drone Thriller
2017, Canada
5.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more