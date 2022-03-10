In 1976, Vikramaditya, a palmist and disciple of Paramahamsa, predicts to Indian Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi that soon she will declare emergency in the country. The prediction comes true and he becomes famous but has to leave the country for the same. Two years later Vikramaditya is a renowned palmist in Italy and loves to travel all over. He returns to his house after a long time to be with his mother and friend Vedant. Vikramaditya does not believe in love and and has short relationships with females. During a train journey he meets Prerna and falls for her. Once Vikramaditya predicts future to a businessman Mahendra Rajput, for which he is not ready. His men chase him on road where he meets with accident and lands in the hospital where Prerna works as a doctor. Vikramaditya and Prerna fall in love but her uncle asks her to stay away from him. Once while traveling in a train Vikramaditya finds that all passengers in it have short life and the train will meet in an accident. He tries to save them but in vain. Prerna starts to believe in his predictions and asks him to check her palm and collapses in his arms. Her uncle tells Adithya that Prerna is suffering from rare tumor and has few months to live. But Vikramaditya tells that he has seen Prerna's palm and that she has long life ahead and that his prediction have never gone wrong.