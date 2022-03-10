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Poster of Radhe Shyam
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Radhe Shyam
6.5

Radhe Shyam

, 2022
Radhe Shyam
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Radhe Shyam
6.5

Synopsis

In 1976, Vikramaditya, a palmist and disciple of Paramahamsa, predicts to Indian Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi that soon she will declare emergency in the country. The prediction comes true and he becomes famous but has to leave the country for the same. Two years later Vikramaditya is a renowned palmist in Italy and loves to travel all over. He returns to his house after a long time to be with his mother and friend Vedant. Vikramaditya does not believe in love and and has short relationships with females. During a train journey he meets Prerna and falls for her. Once Vikramaditya predicts future to a businessman Mahendra Rajput, for which he is not ready. His men chase him on road where he meets with accident and lands in the hospital where Prerna works as a doctor. Vikramaditya and Prerna fall in love but her uncle asks her to stay away from him. Once while traveling in a train Vikramaditya finds that all passengers in it have short life and the train will meet in an accident. He tries to save them but in vain. Prerna starts to believe in his predictions and asks him to check her palm and collapses in his arms. Her uncle tells Adithya that Prerna is suffering from rare tumor and has few months to live. But Vikramaditya tells that he has seen Prerna's palm and that she has long life ahead and that his prediction have never gone wrong.

Cast

Prabhas
Prabhas
Vikramaditya
Pooja Hegde
Prerana
Bhagyashree
Girija Rani
Sachin Khedekar
Prerana's Uncle
Murli Sharma
Prerana's father
Krishnamraju
Paramahamsa
Jagapathi Babu
Anand Rajput
Priyadarshi Pulikonda
Subbarao
Flora Jacob
Indira Gandhi
Kunaal Roy Kapur
Vedant
Director Radha Krishna Kumar
Writer Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Madhan Karky, Sankar Kesanakurthi
Composer Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Manan Bhardwaj, Justin Prabhakaran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 11 March 2022
World premiere 10 March 2022
Release date
11 March 2022 Russia 12+
11 March 2022 Australia M
10 March 2022 Great Britain 12A
11 March 2022 India UA
Budget 2,000,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $15,954,804
Production Gopikrishna Movies, T-Series Films, UV Creations
Also known as
Radhe Shyam, Радхе Шьям, राधे श्याम, 라드헤 시암, 手相情缘, 拉德希亚姆, Prabhas20, RadheShyam

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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