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Poster of On a Wing and a Prayer
5.5
On a Wing and a Prayer - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films On a Wing and a Prayer
5.5

On a Wing and a Prayer

, 2023
On a Wing and a Prayer
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of On a Wing and a Prayer
5.5
On a Wing and a Prayer - Trailer
On a Wing and a Prayer  Trailer

Cast

Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Terri White
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Doug White
Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe
Kari Sorenson
Rocky Myers
Rocky Myers
Dan Favio
Selena Anduze
Selena Anduze
Lisa Grimm
Abigail Rhyne
Bailey White
Jessi Case
Maggie White
Brett Rice
Jeff White
E. Roger Mitchell
Brian Norton
Joe Knezevich
Ralph
Director Sean McNamara
Writer Brian Egeston
Composer Austin Gruhn, Brandon Roberts, Moses Truzman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 March 2023
World premiere 28 March 2023
Release date
25 August 2026 Russia Парадиз
28 March 2023 Denmark 11
6 April 2023 Kyrgyzstan 3+
4 May 2023 Puerto Rico PG
7 April 2023 South Korea 12
5 April 2023 USA
MPAA PG
Production LightWorkers Media, Autumn Bailey Entertainment, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
On a Wing and a Prayer, Fé nas Alturas, Mientras haya esperanza, Mientras haya espetanza, Pe aripile speranței, Sulle ali della speranza, Távol az ég, Vuelo al límite, Z bożą pomocą, На крилах і молитві, На одном крыле, 기적의 비행, Окрыленный молитвой

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 21 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
On a Wing and a Prayer - Trailer
On a Wing and a Prayer Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Kari Sorenson Doug, listen. My family was in a similar situation to the one that you're in right now. I couldn't do anything for 'em. And I lost 'em. But I'll be damned if I lose you today. You don't know me, you can't see me, but I'm here to help you. Believe in me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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