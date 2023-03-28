On a Wing and a Prayer, Fé nas Alturas, Mientras haya esperanza, Mientras haya espetanza, Pe aripile speranței, Sulle ali della speranza, Távol az ég, Vuelo al límite, Z bożą pomocą, На крилах і молитві, На одном крыле, 기적의 비행, Окрыленный молитвой
Kari SorensonDoug, listen. My family was in a similar situation to the one that you're in right now. I couldn't do anything for 'em. And I lost 'em. But I'll be damned if I lose you today. You don't know me, you can't see me, but I'm here to help you. Believe in me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.