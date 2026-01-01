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Filmography
Elle Young
Elle Young
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elle Young
Elle Young
Elle Young
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Heretic
(2024)
3.2
Global Meltdown
(2017)
Filmography
6.8
Heretic
Heretic
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3.2
Global Meltdown
Global Meltdown
Action, Adventure, Drama
2017, Canada
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