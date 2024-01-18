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In grandiose moments, high on fresh air and freedom on the hill, I study my personal geology. My body is a continent. I grind my teeth in my sleep like tectonic plates. And when I blink, the Sun flickers. My breath pushes the clouds across the sky and the waves roll into the shore in time with my beating heart. The islands' headlands rise above the sea like my limbs in the bathtub. My freckles are famous landmarks and my tears, rivers. Lightning strikes every time I sneeze. And when I orgasm, there's an earthquake.

Rona In grandiose moments, high on fresh air and freedom on the hill, I study my personal geology. My body is a continent. I grind my teeth in my sleep like tectonic plates. And when I blink, the Sun flickers. My breath pushes the clouds across the sky and the waves roll into the shore in time with my beating heart. The islands' headlands rise above the sea like my limbs in the bathtub. My freckles are famous landmarks and my tears, rivers. Lightning strikes every time I sneeze. And when I orgasm, there's an earthquake.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.