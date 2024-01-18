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Poster of The Outrun
7.4
The Outrun - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Outrun
7.4

The Outrun

, 2024
The Outrun
Great Britain, Germany / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Outrun
7.4
The Outrun - Trailer
The Outrun  Trailer

Synopsis

After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. Hoping to heal, she returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up.

Cast

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Rona
Saskia Reeves
Annie
Stephen Dillane
Stephen Dillane
Andrew
Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu
Daynin
Nabil Elouhabi
Nabil Elouhabi
Samir
Izuka Hoyle
Gloria
Freya Evans
Young Rona
Seamus Dillane
Barman James
David Garrick
Bouncer Dave
Aniya Sekkanu
Dr. Rasamalar
Director Nora Fingscheidt
Writer Amy Liptrot, Nora Fingscheidt, Daisy Lewis
Composer John Gürtler, Jan Miserre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 November 2024
World premiere 18 January 2024
Release date
2 October 2024 France
7 November 2024 Germany
26 January 2024 Great Britain 15
27 September 2024 Ireland
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
6 March 2025 Mexico
7 November 2024 Netherlands 12
2 August 2024 New Zealand M
10 January 2025 Poland
19 January 2024 Portugal M/16
6 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
5 December 2024 Spain 12
4 October 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,215,895
Production Brock Media, Arcade Pictures, BBC Film
Also known as
The Outrun, Çıkış Yolu, De Volta ao Mar, En islas extremas, L'écart, Lunastust otsides, Pabėgimas, Parlagon, Un viaje de sobriedad, Wygon, Бягството, Втеча, Выгон, おくびょう鳥が歌うほうへ, 新生的逃亡, בריחה

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Outrun - Trailer
The Outrun Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Rona In grandiose moments, high on fresh air and freedom on the hill, I study my personal geology. My body is a continent. I grind my teeth in my sleep like tectonic plates. And when I blink, the Sun flickers. My breath pushes the clouds across the sky and the waves roll into the shore in time with my beating heart. The islands' headlands rise above the sea like my limbs in the bathtub. My freckles are famous landmarks and my tears, rivers. Lightning strikes every time I sneeze. And when I orgasm, there's an earthquake.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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