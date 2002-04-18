Menu
Aurora Giovinazzo
Aurora Giovinazzo
Date of Birth
18 April 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
7.2
Nuovo Olimpo
(2023)
7.1
Freaks Out
(2021)
6.9
Diamanti
(2024)
6.9
Diamanti
Diamanti
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Eternal Visionary
Eterno visionario
Drama
2024, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.2
Nuovo Olimpo
Nuovo Olimpo
Drama, Romantic
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
L'uomo sulla strada
L'uomo sulla strada
Thriller
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Freaks Out
Freaks Out
Adventure, Fantasy, War
2021, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
