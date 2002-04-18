Aurora Giovinazzo

Menu
Date of Birth
18 April 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Actress 5
Diamanti 6.9
Diamanti Diamanti
Comedy, Drama 2024, Italy
Eternal Visionary 6.3
Eternal Visionary Eterno visionario
Drama 2024, Italy / Belgium
Nuovo Olimpo 7.2
Nuovo Olimpo Nuovo Olimpo
Drama, Romantic 2023, Italy
L'uomo sulla strada 6.3
L'uomo sulla strada L'uomo sulla strada
Thriller 2022, Italy
Freaks Out 7.1
Freaks Out Freaks Out
Adventure, Fantasy, War 2021, Italy / Belgium
