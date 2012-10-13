Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Porcelain Horse
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Porcelain Horse

The Porcelain Horse

Mejor no hablar de ciertas cosas 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
The Porcelain Horse - trailer
The Porcelain Horse  trailer
Country Ecuador
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 13 October 2012
Release date
13 October 2012 Ecuador
Budget $500,000
Production Punk S.A.
Also known as
Mejor no hablar (de ciertas cosas), The Porcelain Horse, O pewnych rzeczach lepiej nie mówić, Porcelain Horse
Director
Javier Andrade
Cast
Victor Arauz
Andrés Crespo
Alejandro Fajardo
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Porcelain Horse
Great Freedom 7.6
Great Freedom (2021)
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
The Lady Vanishes (1938)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Porcelain Horse - trailer
The Porcelain Horse Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more