1 poster
The Porcelain Horse
The Porcelain Horse
Mejor no hablar de ciertas cosas
18+
Drama
The Porcelain Horse
trailer
trailer
Country
Ecuador
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
13 October 2012
Release date
13 October 2012
Ecuador
Budget
$500,000
Production
Punk S.A.
Also known as
Mejor no hablar (de ciertas cosas), The Porcelain Horse, O pewnych rzeczach lepiej nie mówić, Porcelain Horse
Director
Javier Andrade
Cast
Victor Arauz
Andrés Crespo
Alejandro Fajardo
Cast and Crew
7.6
Great Freedom
(2021)
7.3
The Lady Vanishes
(1938)
Film rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
The Porcelain Horse
Trailer
0
0
