Kinoafisha
Films
In the Heat of the Night
In the Heat of the Night Awards
Awards and nominations of In the Heat of the Night 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
UN Award
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
