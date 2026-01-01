Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
