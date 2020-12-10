Menu
Russian
Poster of Let Them All Talk
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Let Them All Talk

Let Them All Talk

Let Them All Talk 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 December 2020
World premiere 10 December 2020
MPAA R
Production Warner Max, Extension 765, HBO Films
Also known as
Let Them All Talk, Déjales hablar, Hãy Để Họ Giãi Bày, Kar naj govorijo, La grande traversée, Las nad lobisevad, Lasă-i să vorbească, Lasciali parlare, Leisk jiems kalbėtis, Nechte je všechny mluvit, Neka pričaju šta hoće, Niech gadają, Szabad szavak, Нека говорят, Пусть говорят, 讓他們說吧
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Cast
Meryl Streep
Lucas Hedges
Dianne Wiest
Candice Bergen
Gemma Chan
Cast and Crew
6.0
6.1 IMDb
Quotes
Alice I mean, it's... you shouldn't be shy with this kind of thing, this... this attraction to someone. I think attraction is... It's the animating force in the universe, really.
Tyler That's a fact.
Alice Well, like... Gravity or the pull of the poles, what pulls the monarch butterflies... to fly across the world. If you feel attracted to someone from your heart, you know... and you look at them and you feel and you can see their soul... That's... There is... There's no bad version of that, to want to be a part of that. And we should... Oh, God... treasure it. It's, it's... We're lucky to have that feeling. It's the greatest, it's the fullest... expression of what it is to be alive.
Listen to the
soundtrack Let Them All Talk
