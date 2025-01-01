Menu
Aleksey Mitin
Date of Birth
15 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Pioneer Heroes 6.0
Pioneer Heroes (2015)
Zabud menya, mama! 5.3
Zabud menya, mama! (2016)
Реставратор 3.8
Реставратор (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 5 TV Shows 7 Actor 12
Biznes-plan schastya
Biznes-plan schastya
Detective 2022, Russia
Semeynye tayny
Semeynye tayny
Romantic 2022, Russia
Probudzhennya kohannya
Probudzhennya kohannya
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Blizko k serdcu
Blizko k serdcu
Drama 2020, Ukraine
The Bridge
The Bridge
Mystery 2018, Russia
Kem my ne stanem 2.1
Kem my ne stanem Kem my ne stanem
Romantic 2018, Russia
Реставратор 3.8
Реставратор Реставратор
Detective 2018, Russia
Millionersha
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Chuzhaya zhizn
Chuzhaya zhizn Chuzhaya zhizn
Romantic, Thriller 2017, Russia
Zabud menya, mama! 5.3
Zabud menya, mama! Zabud menya, mama!
Romantic 2016, Russia
Takaya rabota
Takaya rabota
Detective, Crime 2015, Russia
Pioneer Heroes 6
Pioneer Heroes Pionery-geroi
Drama 2015, Russia
