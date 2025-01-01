Aleksey Mitin

Menu
Date of Birth
15 August 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.0
Pioneer Heroes
(2015)
5.3
Zabud menya, mama!
(2016)
3.8
Реставратор
(2018)
12
Biznes-plan schastya
Detective
2022, Russia
Semeynye tayny
Romantic
2022, Russia
Probudzhennya kohannya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Blizko k serdcu
Drama
2020, Ukraine
The Bridge
Mystery
2018, Russia
2.1
Kem my ne stanem
Kem my ne stanem
Romantic
2018, Russia
3.8
Реставратор
Реставратор
Detective
2018, Russia
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Chuzhaya zhizn
Chuzhaya zhizn
Romantic, Thriller
2017, Russia
5.3
Zabud menya, mama!
Zabud menya, mama!
Romantic
2016, Russia
Takaya rabota
Detective, Crime
2015, Russia
6
Pioneer Heroes
Pionery-geroi
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
