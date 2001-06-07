It's kinda like that book they had us read one time in school. It started out sayin' it was the best time I ever had, and it was the worst time I ever had. I believe it's by Dick somebody.

Claude Montgomery It's kinda like that book they had us read one time in school. It started out sayin' it was the best time I ever had, and it was the worst time I ever had. I believe it's by Dick somebody.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.