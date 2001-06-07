Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Daddy and Them
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Daddy and Them
5.7

Daddy and Them

, 2001
Daddy and Them
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Daddy and Them
5.7

Cast

Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Claude Montgomery
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Ruby Montgomery
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston
Rose
Andy Griffith
O.T. Montgomery
Diane Ladd
Jewel
Sandra Seacat
Elbe Montgomery
John Prine
Alvin Montgomery
Jeff Bailey
J.C. Montgomery
Jim Varney
Hazel Montgomery
Brenda Blethyn
Julia Montgomery
Director Billy Bob Thornton
Writer Billy Bob Thornton
Composer Larry Paxton, Marty Stuart, Kristin Wilkinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 7 June 2001
Release date
26 October 2001 USA
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,718
Production Free Hazel Films, Industry Entertainment, Miramax
Also known as
Daddy and Them, A papa és ők, Asuntos de familia, Babalar Takımı, Daddy & Them, Daddy and Them - Durchgeknallt in Arkansas, Isä ja me muut, Tėtušis ir kiti, Tudo em Família, Uma Família Difícil, Zdrowie taty, Папаша и другие, Тате и другите, Daddy and them - Una famiglia di pecore nere

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Claude Montgomery It's kinda like that book they had us read one time in school. It started out sayin' it was the best time I ever had, and it was the worst time I ever had. I believe it's by Dick somebody.
Ruby Montgomery I'll be dogged.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Daddy and Them

Jayne Mansfield's Car
Jayne Mansfield's Car Drama
2012, USA / Russia
5.0
Adopt a Highway
Adopt a Highway Drama
2019, USA
6.0
The Burnt Orange Heresy
The Burnt Orange Heresy Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, USA
6.0
The Trust
The Trust Thriller, Drama, Crime
2016, Great Britain
5.0
Upside Down
Upside Down Drama, Romantic
2012, Canada / France
6.0
Sling Blade
Sling Blade Drama
1995, USA
8.0
Dr. T & the Women
Dr. T & the Women Comedy, Drama
2000, USA / Germany
5.0
Holy Man
Holy Man Drama, Comedy
1998, USA
5.0
Everything Must Go
Everything Must Go Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
6.0
Marriage Story
Marriage Story Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
7.0
Pushing Tin
Pushing Tin Comedy, Drama
1999, Germany / USA
6.0
Happy Endings
Happy Endings Comedy, Drama
2005, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more