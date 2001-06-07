ProductionFree Hazel Films, Industry Entertainment, Miramax
Also known as
Daddy and Them, A papa és ők, Asuntos de familia, Babalar Takımı, Daddy & Them, Daddy and Them - Durchgeknallt in Arkansas, Isä ja me muut, Tėtušis ir kiti, Tudo em Família, Uma Família Difícil, Zdrowie taty, Папаша и другие, Тате и другите, Daddy and them - Una famiglia di pecore nere
Claude MontgomeryIt's kinda like that book they had us read one time in school. It started out sayin' it was the best time I ever had, and it was the worst time I ever had. I believe it's by Dick somebody.
Ruby MontgomeryI'll be dogged.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.