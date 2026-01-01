Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
CODA
CODA Awards
Awards and nominations of CODA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2021
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Best Ensemble
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
