[narrating] Hope was extinct. The Earth was still breathing, but it was on life support. With Earth no longer habitable, the only place left to go was up.

Man [narrating] Hope was extinct. The Earth was still breathing, but it was on life support. With Earth no longer habitable, the only place left to go was up.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.