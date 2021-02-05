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6.7
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Space Sweepers
6.7
Space Sweepers
, 2021
Seungriho
South Korea / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
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Filming locations
6.7
Cast
Kim Tae-ri
Captain Jang
Jin Seon-gyoo
Tiger Park
Yoo Hae-jin
Robot Bubs
Richard Armitage
Sullivan
Song Joong-ki
Tae-ho
Kim Moo-yeol
Kang Hyun-woo
Ye-Rin Park
Kang Kot-nim
Ye-Rin Park
Kang Kot-nim
Ji-Yeol Oh
Kim Soon-Yi
Kim Hyang-gi
Humanoid Robot Bubs
Nas Brown
Karum
Director
Jo Seong-hee
Writer
Jo Seong-hee
,
Seung-min Yoon
,
Seo-ae Yoo-Kang
Composer
Kim Tae-seong
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
5 February 2021
World premiere
5 February 2021
Worldwide Gross
$24,571
Production
Bidangil Pictures
Also known as
Seungriho, Space Sweepers, Barrenderos espaciales, Čističi vesmíru, Az űrsepregetők, Con Tàu Chiến Thắng, Gunoierii Spațiali, Kosmoseprügi koristajad, Missão Victory, Nova Ordem Espacial, Samo muhofizlari, Spaceship Victory, Svemirski čistači otpada, Uzay Süpürücüler, Космические уборщики, Космические чистильщики, Космічні сміттярі, スペース・スウィーパーズ, 勝利號, 승리호, スペース・スウィーパーズ：2021
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
16
votes
6.5
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Man
[narrating] Hope was extinct. The Earth was still breathing, but it was on life support. With Earth no longer habitable, the only place left to go was up.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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