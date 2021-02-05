Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Space Sweepers
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Space Sweepers
6.7

Space Sweepers

, 2021
Seungriho
South Korea / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Space Sweepers
6.7

Cast

Kim Tae-ri
Kim Tae-ri
Captain Jang
Jin Seon-gyoo
Jin Seon-gyoo
Tiger Park
Yoo Hae-jin
Yoo Hae-jin
Robot Bubs
Richard Armitage
Richard Armitage
Sullivan
Song Joong-ki
Song Joong-ki
Tae-ho
Kim Moo-yeol
Kim Moo-yeol
Kang Hyun-woo
Ye-Rin Park
Kang Kot-nim
Ye-Rin Park
Kang Kot-nim
Ji-Yeol Oh
Kim Soon-Yi
Kim Hyang-gi
Humanoid Robot Bubs
Nas Brown
Karum
Director Jo Seong-hee
Writer Jo Seong-hee, Seung-min Yoon, Seo-ae Yoo-Kang
Composer Kim Tae-seong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 5 February 2021
World premiere 5 February 2021
Worldwide Gross $24,571
Production Bidangil Pictures
Also known as
Seungriho, Space Sweepers, Barrenderos espaciales, Čističi vesmíru, Az űrsepregetők, Con Tàu Chiến Thắng, Gunoierii Spațiali, Kosmoseprügi koristajad, Missão Victory, Nova Ordem Espacial, Samo muhofizlari, Spaceship Victory, Svemirski čistači otpada, Uzay Süpürücüler, Космические уборщики, Космические чистильщики, Космічні сміттярі, スペース・スウィーパーズ, 勝利號, 승리호, スペース・スウィーパーズ：2021

Film rating

6.7
Rate 16 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Man [narrating] Hope was extinct. The Earth was still breathing, but it was on life support. With Earth no longer habitable, the only place left to go was up.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more