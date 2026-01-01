Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Minari
Minari Awards
Awards and nominations of Minari 2020
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Original Score
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree