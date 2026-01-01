Menu
Kinoafisha Films Minari Minari Awards

Awards and nominations of Minari 2020

Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Original Score
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2020 Sundance Film Festival 2020
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
