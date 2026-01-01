Menu
Awards and nominations of Hope and Glory 1987

Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Score
Nominee
 Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
